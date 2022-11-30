World Cup 2022 Iran – USA 0-1: Live stream and final score

Iran-USA match on Tuesday 29 November 2022 live: A goal scored by the striker in the 38th minute of the first half decides a tough match played by the Berhalter national team.

November 29 At 20:00 at Al Thumama Stadium in DohaIran Hosted by Carlos Quiroz United States of America By Greg Berhalter in the match valid for the third and final day of Group B of the 2022 World Cup.

L’Iran He dramatically arrives in this last match of Group B with a fantastic chance of making it through the round and reaching the last 16 of the World Championship. After losing their poor opening match against England by a very heavy score of 6-2, in fact, the Iranian men recovered and showed their worth by beating Wales 2-0 in an amazing final match, with both goals coming on a very long recovery period. granted by the referee. So Iran is now in second place on their own with a one-point advantage over their opponents and this match promises to be a true play-off to decide which of the two to play. To continue this dream, Queiroz, coach of the Iranian national team, will rely on those players who really give everything for the team and who best represent his strength: Mehdi Tarimi, who scored two goals in the defeat against England, but is one of the few who really tried until the end, and Ali Gholizadeh, certainly the best. A player against Wales, his stellar performances beat the Welsh defense several times and created plenty of risks, even with a goal disallowed for offside.

The the Eagles Instead, they came into this game after a 1-1 draw against Wales led by Gareth Bale and another goalless draw against England that was highly coveted, results that show the toughness of the USA team. In fact, the American team found the first goal against Wales and seemed to be in control of the match, but in the second half they had a bad idea of ​​retreating a lot, and thus they were crushed by Wales, who gained confidence in the end and found the goal from a penalty kick that tied the match, while the USA dominated Despite the game largely in front of the English, wasted great chances in front of goal, only to suffer and risk losing in the final. Now, however, the Americans immediately had a new opportunity to prove their talent and separate the pass to the round of 16, given that a victory over the Iranians, who are currently in second place, would mean the certainty of qualification, given that there would be an overtaking on them and given that Wales could not Reaching them even by beating England. USA coach Berhalter will then count on the players who have shown the best character and courage on their debut: Timothy Weah, a striker born in 2000 who scored on his debut and is ready to take advantage of this phase to show off. , and Christian Pulisic, certainly the footballer with more international experience thanks to his multiple Champions League appearances for Chelsea.

Iran: Beiranvand A., Azmoun S. (from 1′ st Ghoddos S.), (Goalkeeper), Ezatolahi S., Gholizadeh A. (from 32′ st Ansarifard K.), Hajsafi E. (from 26′ st Jalali A.) , Hosseini M, Mohammadi M (from 45′ + 2 points Karimi A), Nurullah A (from 26′ Turabi Street M), Boraliganji M, Rezaian R, Tarmi M. Available: Abedzadeh A, Hosseini H, Niazmand B, Amiri F, Ansarfard K, Cheshmiri R, Gudoss S, Jalali A, Kanani H, Karimi A, Khalilzadeh S, Moharrami S, Turabi M. Coach: Queiroz C.

United States of America: Turner M., Adams T., Carter-Vickers C., Dest S. (since 37′ st Moore S.), McKennie W. (since 20′ st Acosta K.), Musah Y., Pulisic C. (since 1 ′ St. Aronson B), Ream T. Robinson A. , Sargent J. (from 32 degrees Wright H), and Yah T. (From 37 degrees F. Zimmermann). Available: Horvath E, Johnson S, Aronson B, Acosta K, de la Torre L, Ferreira G, Long A, Moore S, Morris G, Reyna G, Roldan C, Scully G, Wright H. , yedlin d. Zimmerman, and. Coach: Berhalter J.

networks: In the 38th minute, Polisic C (USA).

Warnings: At 32′ st Hosseini M. (Iran), at 39′ st Kanaani H. (Iran), at 45′ + 6 st Jalali A. (Iran) at 43′ Adams T. point (USA).

Iran squad

Goalkeepers: Beiranvand, Abedzadeh, Hosseini Hosseini, Niazmand;

Defenders: Mohammad Hosseini, Kanani, Khalilzadeh, Bouraliganji, Moharami, Mohammadi, Hajsafi, Rezaian, Jalali;

Midfielders: Izzatullah, Karimi, Nourallah, Çeşme, Quddous;

Attackers: Jahanbakhsh, Amiri, Gholizadeh, Turabi, Azmoun, Tarmi, Ansarifard.

USA band

Goalkeepers: Turner, Horvath, Johnson;

Defenders: Dest, Zimmermann, Ream, Robinson, Carter-Vickers, Moore, Scully, Eddin;

Midfielders: Aaronson, Acosta, De la Torre, Long, Roldan, Adams, McKinney, Moses, Reina;

Forwards: Ferreira, Morris, Wright, Weah, Sargent, Pulisic.

Keyrouz: “Devo restare concentrato e non cadere nella trappola delle polemiche, per paraparare i miei calciatori a dare il meglio di loro stessi. If after 42 years in the sport I still think I can win matches with those mind games, I guess I haven’t learned anything about the game and that’s not the case. I hope that this collective series of events surrounding this World Cup will be a good lesson for all of us in the future, and that at the next event we will learn that our job here is to create entertainment for at least 90 minutes and make people happy. Quando siamo una squadra che si muove con un senso di armonia, è come un cervello collettivo che pensa e agisce allo stesso tempo. That’s what we didn’t play well in our first game against England, but we got back to our roots and in the second game we were able to apply our collective thinking, our feeling and our strategic work, and that’s how we got stronger. I have no comment on Klinsmann, just a reference to the fact that I have always worked and always believed in my life that a football club should be based on the work ethic and principles of what a team is. Quando rispettiamo i valori ei principi di far parte di una squadra, possiamo solo essere migliori, più forti. This is what I have always believed in in my life and will always work in this direction, to create a coaching code of conduct in terms of principles and values ​​that can make players believe that every morning when they wake up, they only have one challenge in mind: to be better, to compete against oneself to be better than others”.

: “We didn’t know that, neither the staff nor the players. Sometimes things are beyond our control. All we can do is apologize on behalf of the players and staff. Sport should unite people and countries. The Olympic Games are a good example of this, and so is the World Cup. What It is the precedent of 1998 in the World Cup in the United States and Iran, where the Asian team won 2-1? This match is stuck in my head. At that time, I saw one team that wanted to win the match and another that did not. We cannot repeat this mistake. Tomorrow will be an exit match Knockout for both of them and I’m here to talk about the game, not the controversy or Jurgen Klinsmann. For us it’s football against a good team. That’s it.”

QUI IRAN – Mister Queiroz opted for his classic 4-4-2. In Hosseini’s goal, a four-man defense consisting of Rezaian, Mohammad Hosseini, Boralijanji and Mohammadi, in the center of the field will be the pivotal pair Nurullah – Izzatullah, while the wingers Gholizadeh and Hajsafi will be on their side. In attacco confermata la coppia Taremi – Azmoun.

QUI USA – Mister Berhalter invece opted for IL 4-3-3. In the usual goal Turner, in front of him is a four-back with Dest, Zimmerman, Reim and Robinson, the midfield consisting of the trio McKinney, Adams and Moses, while Trident, Yah, Wright and Pulisic will form.

Possible formations of Iran – USA

Hosseini Hosseini; Rezaian, Mohammad Hosseini, Bouraliganji, Mohammadi; Gholizadeh, Nurullah, Izzatullah, Hojsafi; Azmoun Tarmi. Coach:

Turner. Dest, Zimmerman; Ream, Robinson; Adams, Moses, McKinney; Polisic, and hey, Wright. Coach:

Where do you see the game on TV and in the live broadcast

It will be possible to follow the Iran-USA match, valid for the third and final day of Group B of the Qatar World Cup 2022, live on Rai Sport + HD, on digital terrestrial channels 57 and 557, and in live broadcast on the Rai Play platform. that can be accessed by downloading the app on a smartphone or tablet, or by connecting it from a PC.