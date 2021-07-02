Star Wars: The Old Republic Multiplayer.it

BiowareTo celebrate 10 years of Star Wars The Old Republic Give a little surprise Sith Legacy, the next big expansion from the game. In this way, the US developer somehow anticipates the busy schedule of dates that EA will hold in the coming weeks, which will culminate in EA Play Live 2021 on July 22.

On the other hand, Bioware will not be directly involved in the event: After news of SWTOR will focus on creating Mass Effect and Dragon Age, it is still far from being published.

In honor of the upcoming 10th anniversary of Star Wars: The Old Republic, BioWare has unveiled Legacy of the Sith. The legacy of the Sith will once again build on dynamic plot Star Wars: The Old Republic: Players will take part in a military campaign aimed at protecting a planet that, having discovered the ultimate plan of Sith renegade Darth Malgus, has proven vital to their faction.

The expansion also includes improvements to the SWTOR player experience with the new feature, fighting styles, which expands the options for them, with a series of quality of life updates. Star Wars fans will have the opportunity to rediscover the award-winning story of Star Wars: The Old Republic in Legacy of the Sith this season on PC via SWTOR.com and Steam, as the 10-year anniversary celebration begins and will run throughout 2022 and new content will continue to be introduced. Events, updates and more.

Legacy of the Sith will take players on an adventure to the edge of the galaxy, including the water planet of Manaan, in search of Darth Malgus. The major update will increase the maximum number of levels players can access from 5 to 80. Toughest Challenges Ever in Star Wars: The Old Republic will also be introduced through new co-op missions, including a flashpoint in a mountaintop tomb . The distant planet Elom, a process that occurs among the remnants of a deep space research station.

The latest expansion will introduce the new Combat Styles feature, which expands the deep custom SWTOR experience. The fighting styles will allow players to realize their ultimate Star Wars fantasy, independently choosing the story of a particular class and combining it with skill sets from other technology classes or related weapons.

Old and new players can also expect improvements in creating their next Star Wars character, through a system Perfection in character creation. Updates to item and equipment experiences and simplified chapter design also enhance the Star Wars: Old Republic experience for all players.