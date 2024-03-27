March 27, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Prevention rules and tools, from vaccines to monoclonals

Prevention rules and tools, from vaccines to monoclonals

Karen Hines March 27, 2024 2 min read

The circular on prevention and immunization measures has been published since then Respiratory syncytial virusIt was signed by the Director General of Health Prevention at the Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaia. This virus is “rapidly transmitted” and “causes annual epidemics during the fall and winter seasons,” according to the circular seen by Adenchronos Health and addressed to regional health departments and competent institutions.

Syncytial virus, Ministry circular

I Respiratory syncytial virusThe publication continues, “The leading cause of bronchiolitis and subsequently hospitalization in children younger than 1 year, acute respiratory infections, and bronchitis asthma/asthma in children, adolescents, and young adults, and exacerbation of COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) in adults and older adults.” Age and interstitial pneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome in the elderly, especially in the presence of concomitant diseases (chronic lung, chronic heart, cerebrovascular, chronic kidney and other conditions affecting immunity).

Currently, “there are no specific therapeutic options to treat severe forms of lower respiratory tract disease in both newborns and adults, and are limited to symptomatic treatments and supportive measures (hydration and oxygenation).” Regarding prevention, “ECDC recommends – the circular notes – some personal protection measures, valid for the majority of respiratory viruses and useful for reducing transmission of the virus: avoid close contact with sick people; wash your hands frequently; avoid touching your hands with the eyes, nose or mouth, and follow respiratory hygiene.” “Good cough etiquette.”

On the prevention front, “in addition to non-pharmacological measures, vaccines and monoclonal antibodies are also available today. Two monoclonal antibodies are currently licensed in Italy, palivizumab (Synagis) intended for premature births and high-risk babies and nirsevimab (Beyfortus).” “. Intended for infants and young children during the first RSV season and two vaccines, including an adjuvanted recombinant vaccine, intended for adults (Arexvy), and a bivalent vaccine, intended for both adults and pregnant women (Abrysvo).”

See also  The space exhibition "Space Adventure" kicks off today at Fiumefreddo Bruzio

© All rights reserved

Read the full article on
Leggo.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

8 min read

What really is the three-body problem?

March 27, 2024 Karen Hines
6 min read

Ammonium Ceres, (Vir) Dawn

March 27, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

The beginning of the universe? Maybe it's not the Big Bang, that's the new hypothesis

March 26, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Prevention rules and tools, from vaccines to monoclonals

March 27, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Juan Jesus after the ruling of the sports judge: response to Acerbe

March 27, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Is Horizon Forbidden West a new departure for PlayStation on PC?

March 27, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Account Saving Pressure: The government is also offering advance communications for Tax Credits for Transformation 4.0 plan

March 27, 2024 Karen Hines