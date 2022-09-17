Praise chase at full speed in the center, two fled on a stolen motorcycle

September 17, 2022

Karen Hines September 17, 2022

Nicolas Agustin

City center chase, car recovered and returned to its rightful owner. Because the police found out that the motorcycle that was “burned” in red just a few minutes ago had been stolen from its rightful owner in recent days. The truth is Thursday evening, with the chase noticed by many citizens who were enjoying a cold evening in early September.

At about 10 pm, the pass between Via Marsala and the streets from Passeggio to Piazza della Vittoria. Reckless maneuvers and the motorcyclist continued to drive in the prohibited direction, endangering the safety of pedestrians and motorists, as well as the safety of two on board. Because, according to what we’ve learned, there were two traveling on the bike. The high-speed chase lasted for a few minutes. Then the scooter was abandoned.

The same police officers who had noticed him on the avenue del Tempio, not far from the Via Defendente, recovered him, also in this case not far from the city center, and in any case near the Via Marsala, where the first sighting took place. Once the checks were done, the cops made sure that the scooter that was moving at crazy speed was not just a vehicle, but had been stolen in recent days. Also in Lodi, for a resident who found himself a bitter surprise. If the people on the motorcycle were the same as those who stole it, the investigation will determine.

After seeing the documents, the owner is immediately contacted, returning to the delight of the same robbery victim who will now be able to pass through the city again on his car.

