Carrefour launches Express Trade: Delivery in less than 15 minutes

New shopping service with express delivery suggested by Carrefour In France, through a partnership with Uber Eats, it now offers around 2,000 food and non-food products, under the Carrefour brand, from fresh (seasonal fruits and vegetables) to ready meals, frozen foods and beverages, as well as hygiene and beauty. All delivered in less than 15 minutes exclusively from Uber Eats.

Carrefour Sprint It will initially cover the central urban arrondissement of Paris, but also Boulogne, Neuilly and Levallois with the Uber Eats app and network dark shop from cashew Then 5 more urban clusters will be available from now until the end of the year: Lyon, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Lille and Montpellier.

Uber Eats is present in more than 280 French communities and covers 60% of the population. Carrefour Sprint will benefit from the traffic and potential of France’s leading meal delivery app. There are currently nearly 1,000 Carrefour points of sale already available on the Uber Eats app with 6,000 products displayed in less than 30 minutes.

Carrefour Sprint It will also take advantage of Cajoo’s technology and its dark shops. cashew He will prepare orders at Carrefour Sprint, as well as his own.

“With the launch of Carrefour Sprint, we are providing consumers with a high-quality offering by leveraging the expertise of Carrefour and its partners. We are very pleased to strengthen the partnership with Uber Eats and accelerate Cajoo’s activities.” Elodie PerthuisotExecutive Director of E-Commerce, Data and Digital Transformation for Carrefour Group.

“By strengthening our cooperation with Carrefour and proposing a very fast delivery of everyday products, we diversify the proposed selection by responding to the need to obtain the desired products in just a few clicks,” he adds. Chloe BaruchelleGrocery and new segments lead to Uber Eats France.

Equal satisfaction, of course, expresses Henry KabulCajoo, CEO of Cajoo: “As a leader and pioneers in fast commerce in France, we are very pleased to make our distinction available to Carrefour. From technology development to operational and logistical implementation of our centers, Cajoo has made its speed to tackle this new challenge. This launch reinforces close relationships With Carrefour from this summer.”