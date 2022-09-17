September 17, 2022

Elisabetta and Emmanuel Filiberto de Savoia: 'I've got Covid'

Elisabetta and Emmanuel Filiberto de Savoia: 'I've got Covid'

Samson Paul September 17, 2022 2 min read

“I am limited by the swab result…”. The presence of Emmanuel Filiberto de Savoia at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II of England on Monday in London at Westminster Abbey remains uncertain. “I got Covid and I still haven’t recovered: The swab taken today unfortunately confirmed that I am positive, and I have not yet tested the ‘negative’. Tomorrow morning at 11 I will do it againI booked the plane for Sunday afternoon and I really hope with all my heart I can leave,” Prince told AdnKronos.

“I have been vaccinated three times and this is the second time I have taken Covid: go and understand … – says Emmanuel Filiberto, upset – fortunately I do not have a high fever, only a slight cough and a slight sore which gives me a great feeling The sadness is not the disease itself, but Having to give up attending Elizabeth II’s funeral rites to honor her last. The date of the coronation of Charles III, by that time I will surely recover.”

In absence, can any other family member represent the Savoy House? “Frankly, I don’t know; it is clear that my father Vittorio Emanuele is now having difficulty navigating – answered Emanuele Filiberto – I must consult the royal house, but we are still waiting for the results of tomorrow’s smear. I was not there, I repeat, it would be a great regret to me in Such a historic day. It would be a great sadness for me to follow the funeral service in front of the TV, even if I would still be there with my heart. I also wrote. A few days ago King Charles sent a letter to express my closeness to him. He is a person whom I greatly respect and love very much.”

See also  Macron increases his lead over Le Pen by 57.5% to 42.5% - World

(by Enzo Bonaiotto)

