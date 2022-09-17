September 17, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

US Treasury Clarifies How To Comply With Laws On Authorized Cryptocurrency Issuer Tornado Money

US Treasury Clarifies How To Comply With Laws On Authorized Cryptocurrency Issuer Tornado Money

Noah French September 17, 2022 1 min read

On Tuesday, the US Treasury Department responded to several common questions regarding the banned cryptocurrency hybrid company Tornado Cash. OFAC banned the Ethereum-based network on August 8 and prohibited US citizens from “participating in any trade with Tornado Cash or its limited assets or property rights.” One concern is how to close Tornado transactions that started before approval. Conduct exchanges or withdraw cryptocurrencies without violating US sanctions laws.

Do you love crypto and want to start trading? On top of that flateToro format You can trade over 60 different cryptocurrencies!

According to the Treasury Department, US citizens or individuals conducting transactions under US jurisdiction may apply to OFAC for special authorization to participate in transactions using the relevant digital currency. OFAC will not prioritize action against such US individuals for late submission of initial sanctions notices and future annual restricted asset reports. The Treasury stressed, “U.S. individuals are prohibited from participating in Tornado Money activities, such as using digital money wallet addresses issued by OFAC.” However, the company has made it clear that dealing with open source software that does not involve an illegal activity with Tornado money is not prohibited.

Tornado Cash, a non-profit that specializes in cryptocurrency policy issues, said OFAC exceeded its legal jurisdiction after CoinCenter was suspended.

See also  US, December leading indicator rises 0.8% - economy and finance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Draghi ‘showman’, says no encore, currying favor with Moscow flirts

September 17, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

US: Biden funds around 900 million euros for charging stations

September 16, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Pisa priest resigns after sexually abusing minors

September 16, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Praise chase at full speed in the center, two fled on a stolen motorcycle

September 17, 2022 Karen Hines
1 min read

US Treasury Clarifies How To Comply With Laws On Authorized Cryptocurrency Issuer Tornado Money

September 17, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

I support myself by shooting three videos a week, but I’ll have no problem going back to the factory

September 17, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Timeline of the disappearance of a distant star

September 17, 2022 Karen Hines