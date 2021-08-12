August 12, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Postepay, purchases are blocked if Web Security is not activated

Karen Hines August 12, 2021 2 min read

The prepaid card with distinction, the card that all Italians own at least once in their life. What happens?

Postepay (Adobe)

Undoubtedly the most used prepaid card by Italians in their almost twenty years experience in our country, is Postpaid It is definitely the prepaid card, perhaps the most convenient to use, practical and useful. Zero expenses, plenty of circuit connection too useful Like Visa, the ability to use a simple prepaid card as a piggy bank and as an online and offline shopping tool.

For this, GenerallyItalians use this card for online purchases. Safe and efficient in handling any payment transactions and more, the Postpaid He has certainly won the hearts of most of our compatriots. The only defect, which was discovered in the recent period, is related to a scale safety Useful for making purchases in a completely protected way from the web, a simple action that takes effect as quickly as possible.

Potepay is the security measure that can prevent you from making online purchases

Everything comes from making sure that purchases are made with the utmost security. Option web security, so it requires a simple process to allow you to buy safely on the web without the risk of running into some unpleasant surprise. everyone made up In an additional security measure that gives the user the possibility to perform any type of operation in complete certainty to work in complete protection aggregate Far from scams.

Do not enable this Procedure, this protocol, or whatever you want to call it, means no access to this new option and therefore no Possibility To make certain purchases online. Quite a bit if you think that the use of a prepaid card relates specifically to this type of operation. Half a card, in short, one might say, bearing in mind that by not activating the proposed security measure, you risk not doing so To be able to use your Postepay prepaid card in the best possible way. Activate measurement safety Above, therefore, should have the double value of making us sleep peacefully with our online purchases and ensuring full use of the same card.

