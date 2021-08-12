Sign a sexy name with an important seal

Big brother Vip, there is a first contender: a sexy name with an important character, he signed. Katia Ricciarelli enters house Big Brother VIP. She is the first confirmed jivena for Next edition. This is the first ever competitor and he has already signed. opera singer ed Ex-wife of Bebo Budo will participate in Reality show hosted by Alfonso SignoriniWhile it is known that there will be commentators playing the role of commentators Sonia Bruganelli NS Adriana Volpi.

Older brother Phoebe, the number one contender

The new version is heating up the engines and will start in exactly one month, next September 13. Alfonso Signorini confirmed, while characters change to his side in the studio. There has been a lot of talk about potential new tenants for Italy’s most spying house. The name that surprises the most in these watches is precisely that of the first official competitor: Katia Ricciarelli.

Katia Ricciarelli in Big Brother Vip

The 75-year-old artist had already made the deal, convinced Stamp It seems substantial. This isn’t her first time on a reality show. In 2006 he participated in La Fattoria led by Barbara Dorso. Oggi Weekly had reported rumors about his involvement, but Ricciarelli initially denied it. Now the contract signing has arrived.

Big Brother Fib Rumors

Meanwhile, David Maggio has denied Raz Degan’s participation in GF Vip. Instead, we’re talking about Totò Schillaci, Pamela Prati, and Raffaella Fico.

