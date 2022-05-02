Many bank customers in Italy pay more than 100 euros annually to a checking account. Between fixed costs, if there is a monthly fee to be paid, and variable costs which are generally proportional to the number of operations performed.

In the past, thanks to online checking accounts, costs have actually fallen. And even with less than 50 euros per year, including stamp duty, everyone can maintain a checking account without losing consciousness.

Unfortunately, the trend in recent years has also been increases for online checking accounts which generally should be the cheapest. So let’s see what to do and, above all, what to avoid so that the current account holder can save more than 100 euros every year.

Here are all the operations and choices for a current account that allow you to save more than 100 euros per year

In detail, and above all, to choose the best current account we start from the account without fees. Also because among these products, there will surely be a strong bank that offers a product in line with the needs of the individual. This way the account holder will have the certainty of having a checking account with a fixed annual cost of zero euros.

Having said that, here are all the processes and options that allow you to save on a checking account. Also because when the account is free, the bank generally applies individual transaction costs which are higher than the bundle’s checking accounts.

How to cut costs on your account: from bank transfers to choosing a credit card, passing through an ATM

To lower your account’s annual costs, first and foremost, you need to stay away from the branch. Indeed, when dealing with the operator, the cost of checking account operations increases compared to operations via the web using home banking. Also, pay attention to Credit card linked to the account. Which can include a high annual membership fee.

And in this case, it is better to choose a rechargeable card without IBAN fees. Also pay attention to the ATMs, which are always good to share with family members. For example with a partner, where banks generally apply the costs of issuing a second ATM. Finally, well give it away ATM machines other banks. As is almost always the case, commissions are triggered for withdrawing funds.

