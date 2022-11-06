November 6, 2022

Possible launch window and pre-order opening period revealed by stray – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax November 6, 2022

According to journalist Jess Corden, release day From Diablo 4 It was supposed to have been set in April 2023, with i Pre-orders From the game that should start in December 2022. The news, unconfirmed, comes from sources that Corden identifies as reliable, which apparently already owes some advice that later turns out to be true.

Corden also confirmed that a Diablo IV release date could be announced throughout the year Game Awards In December, with the opening of reservations that will take place during the show. According to what the reporter has learned, Activision Blizzard is preparing a massive marketing campaign for the game, which will be launched in several digital versions. There will also be a physical collector’s edition, which will contain various rewards designed for the most hardcore fan.

According to Corden’s source, one of the advantages of pre-ordering is access to open beta Diablo IV in February 2023.

Corden then reiterated what is already known, which is that Diablo IV will be live service, from which Blizzard has already planned the seasons system. So there will be microtransaction support, as already confirmed by Blizzard itself on its blog. According to Corden’s source, the first season is expected to start in the third quarter of 2023, at a later stage after the arrival of the game.

It should be noted that if all goes according to the plans of the two companies, Microsoft may acquire Activision Blizzard King by the summer of 2023. Thus, Diablo IV could be one of the first titles outside the agreement to enrich game arcade. Given the strength of the franchise, it would be a very good shot.

It remains to be seen how live services and microtransactions will be handled. Recently Blizzard has received a lot of criticism for the monetization systems in Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2. It has to be said that both are free to play, but both feature expensive game content.

Finally, it is worth remembering that we are talking about rumors. So there is nothing carved in the rock. Fortunately, to know if something is right in this case, it won’t take long, given that the 2022 Game Awards will take place on December 8, in about a month.

