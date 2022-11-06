November 6, 2022

Tanzania, passenger plane with 53 people on board crashed in Lake Victoria: "No casualties, 26 injured taken to hospital"

Samson Paul November 6, 2022 2 min read

Passenger plane crashed Lake Victoriain Tanzania. The plane took off from Dar es Salaam, the commercial capital of Tanzania, bound for Bukoba, the capital of the Kagera region. According to local media, they were on the plane 53 people, including 49 passengers. From the first information released by the Tanzanian airline for air traffic, they are At least 26 people were injured He is currently residing in the hospital: at the moment There are no victims. The Director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Tanzania, Hamza Johari, explained that the plane was trying to land at Bukoba International Airport when it crashed into Lake Victoria amid heavy rain and strong winds.

“The situation is under control as the security teams are working hard to rescue the passengers,” the commander said. Mwambagal. Samia Soloho, The President of Tanzania intervened on Twitter: “Unfortunately, I received information about a plane crash of the Precision Corporation in Lake Victoria, in the Kagera region. We remain calm as the rescue operations continue, and we ask God to help us.”

