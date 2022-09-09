‘Buy your mom an iPhone,’ Tim Cook replies freezing Android user

Apple does not intend to endorse iMessage Messaging Standard RCS (Rich Communication Services) used by Google and Android App Messages Replace old and old SMS/MMS, make it last Multimedia It is similar to messaging apps like WhatsApp.

“I’ve never heard our users ask us to put a lot of energy into this“, she has Tim Cook said During the Vox Media Code 2022 event. “I’d like to switch you over to the iPhone,” added the Apple CEO in response to Vox Media reporter LiQuan Hunt.

Pressed by Hunt it Her mother can’t watch the videos he sends her– due to the lack of interoperability between iMessage and RCS – Cook pointed out Easy Solution: “Buy Mommy an iPhone”. This is obviously a joke, but it reflects Cook and Apple’s position on this subject well.

leave aside Disagreement over the color of ‘bubbles’ in iMessageAs those who write from Android appear green while those who write from iPhone appear blue, the problem is definitely far-reaching. Anyone who has tried to send a video from Android to iOS (or vice versa) using the built-in messaging app knows that i Videos appear completely blurry of the axes. Various problems and Google launched Site It attacks Apple and asks users to press Cupertino’s house to get it to adopt RCS. No pressure was felt, Cook said.

“It’s not about the color of the bubbles. It’s blurry videos, broken group chats, lost read receipts and typing indicators, not sending text messages over Wi-Fi, and more. These issues exist because Apple refuses to adopt modern SMS standards for people with iPhones.” The Android text message exchange,” the page reads received the message.

At the root of this reluctance to converge on a common standard, according to some documents Epic Games used in its trial against Apple, is the Cupertino house will. Locks clients into his hardware systemiMessage is one of the main services to do this. Lawyers for Epic Games, citing some comments from top Apple executives – Eddy Cue, Craig Federighi and Phil Schiller – highlighted the smartphone giant’s concerns.

“Bringing iMessage to Android will do us more harm than help,” Schiller wrote in an email. iMessage on Android will be just a file Removing an obstacle for iPhone families to give their children Android phonesInstead, Federighi said, in short, that the feud between Google and Apple is not doomed to close in a short time.

Do you have an iPhone and want to chat better with your mom? Buy her an iPhone.



