See nearby accommodations

Polo is the fastest ball sport in the world and is elite in every way. It can be played by men and women wearing helmets, and there is no upper age limit

This game began at Eton and Millfield, and then spread to Oxford. In the United Kingdom, representatives of several generations of the royal family were fond of this sport. The most prestigious tournaments are held in the United Kingdom: the Cartier Cup, the Queen’s Cup, the English Open (Gold Cup), the Prince of Wales Cup (Royal Berkshire), the Warwickshire Cup (Cirencester), and finally the Royal Salute Coronation. cup.

All tournaments receive extensive coverage in secular news, and Cartier Cup matches are usually held under the patronage of the Queen. The English aristocracy still constitutes the “backbone” of the British Empire.

The main polo season in the United Kingdom is from May to September, but the game can sometimes be played during the winter on indoor polo grounds.

Cowdray Park is the ‘Home of British Polo’ and is one of the busiest clubs in the world with over 400 matches played each year.

Practical information When is the main polo season in the UK? Polo tournaments are held across the UK from May to September. The covered grounds also host polo during the winter. These months are the best time to visit the UK if you want to attend a polo match. Show more Where is Coudray Park located? One of the busiest polo clubs in the world, Cowdray Park, also known as the ‘Home of British Polo’, is located in 16,500 acres of land in Midhurst, West Sussex, England. Polo events are perfect for this environment. Show more See also "We played and beat an entire stadium" What are some of the famous polo-related tournaments held in the UK? The Cartier Cup, Queen’s Cup, Warwickshire Cup and many more are among the famous polo tournaments hosted in the UK. The Cartier Cup, which often receives the most media attention, is held under the patronage of the Queen. Show more How did polo become popular in the UK and who were its early enthusiasts? Polo was introduced to the United Kingdom by British soldiers who served in India during the colonial era. Eton, Milfield and Oxford became the first clubs to embrace the game, which became increasingly popular among the British aristocracy. Playing polo remains popular among the British royal family to this day. Show more Can polo be played all year round in the UK? Polo is also played indoors during the winter months, although the best atmosphere is provided by the traditional polo season from May to September, which is held under natural light. Indoor polo tournaments follow a similar format to those held during the summer season. Show more ask a question