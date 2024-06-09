Temptation Island, an inappropriate proposal from a girlfriend accidentally filmed: “I want her so bad…” | A couple who has already separated

He was so shocked by her proposal during “Temptation Island” that it extinguished the spark between the two.

“Temptation Island” is a TV show that the audience follows and appreciates, and for years has put the power of couples all over Italy to the test. Through a group of criminals who aim to lure the members of the couples into cheating on their partners, In fact, it tests the ability of Italian couples to resist temptationgiving the viewing audience exciting television content, where plot twists are the order of the day.

In fact, it is really difficult to consider “Temptation Island” a monotonous and boring program, because in Temptation Island really anything can happen, so it is easy to witness some things. Shocking moments, which managed to leave everyone speechlessjust like what happened a few years ago.

A few years ago inside the transmission something happened The episode that shocked everyoneWhether the program’s audience or its heroes themselves. No one expected something like this to happen, and she was “very rude.”

Even though she was engaged she made herself alluring Such an inappropriate suggestionso he was shocked.

The episode that shocked everyone

It all happened in 2018, in a version, as reported by the website “Ricetta Sprint”, whose protagonists were VIP couples, whose loyalty was tested by seducers.

Among these there was also Valeria MariniWho participated in the broadcast with her partner Patrick For which the gorgeous Spaniard was the tempter Ivan. As the site reported, at one point in the broadcast, she became a showgirl Addressed to her seducer in such a “rude” way that he was surprised. But that’s what happened.

Subject to food

According to what was reported by the “Resita Sprint” website, at a time when there was a strong attraction between Valeria Marini and her seducer, Valeria Marini extinguished the spark between the two. He starts talking about food, especially his desire to eat.

“what did you eat today?– Valeria Marini asked her experimenter. “Pizza,” he answers. “What I wanted… pizza, I want it so badValeria Marini continued, which caused a certain embarrassment towards Ivan and extinguished the flame that had burned between the two.