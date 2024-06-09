June 9, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Silence and work. Cagnardi and Cantu were isolated in the gym

Silence and work. Cagnardi and Cantu were isolated in the gym

Karen Hines June 9, 2024 2 min read

Acqua S. Bernardo Cantù has chosen to isolate itself in the time frame that leads, from the defeat in the second match of the promotion final, to tomorrow evening, when it will have its back against the wall against a Pallacanestro Trieste team that leads 2-0. After the two blitzes on PalaFitLine in Desio.

There is no coach’s press conference (the pre-match pre-season conferences, say the press office, have ended) and little desire to speak even from the team group. It is better to try to focus on the challenge and think only and exclusively about the preparations for it.

And in Seveso, home of the Palacanestro Canto training camp, they worked hard. This does not mean that there is a need for specific sports references, on the contrary, but coach Davis Cagnardi certainly tried to add something new. If only in an attempt to put a grain of sand in the mechanism of Jamion Christian’s Trieste mechanism, which has been perfect so far.

Systematic changes in defence, which, for example, worked well in the first match during the comeback, gave some results in the following time but not the same in terms of return, perhaps a sign that Trieste had studied, even if in less than 48 hours, Counter moves.

So, between videos and training, the biancoblù staff is asked to come up with something new. Perhaps also in the distribution of minutes, with the biggest involvement of Luca Cesana and Nicola Berdini, they are perhaps the ones who sacrificed the most in the first two home games.

See also  The space passengers on board Virgin Galactic are Italian: This is what they are

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A blocked galaxy reveals itself to our eyes

June 9, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

NASA is considering sending a probe into space to study the sun’s heliosphere

June 8, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Kristen Stewart will play Sally Ride, the space heroine

June 8, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Silence and work. Cagnardi and Cantu were isolated in the gym

June 9, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

WhatsApp: What’s coming with the long-awaited new updates

June 9, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

In Hungary, a large demonstration was held in support of Viktor Orban’s main opponent, one day before the European elections

June 9, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

An inspector earns 3.5 euros an hour, a president gets 4.5: half the minimum wage. This is why there is no competition for seeds

June 9, 2024 Noah French