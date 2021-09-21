Pnrr: Dragons are determined to curb criminal infiltration – politics

“The arrival of next-generation EU funds is a major challenge for all European countries, especially Italy. The credibility of our companies and the future of our economy. Italy is committed to the ability to spend these funds well and honestly and to prevent and suppress any attempt at fraud and criminal infiltration to protect its citizens.Trade and the European Union

“Sharing experiences and knowledge – Continuing Tracy – The need for effective risk monitoring and prevention facilities has led to the prolonged closure of epidemiology and, in particular, many activities that have led to the legal economy. The Group’s action has helped prevent emergency penetration risks.