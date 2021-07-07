NACON Revolution X Pro Controller and all peripherals provided – Nerd4.life

during the Nacon Connect 2021 The French publisher not only presented its rich and diverse collection of games, but also NACON Revolution X Pro . Controller And many other things Accessories for computer and console. Let’s go find them together.

However, we leave you first with the announcements for Nacon Connect 2021 games.

• NACON MG-X Series For Smartphones – Designed for Xbox. The MG-X and MG-X PRO smartphone controllers have been specifically designed to provide an optimal experience for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. The MG-X series is compatible with all Android smartphones up to 6.7 inches and will arrive in Europe and North America in the fall of 2021.

• NACON Revolution X Pro . Controller – Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC. The Premium Revolution X console leverages NACON’s extensive experience in terms of features, convenience, and customization. On Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC, Revolution X includes a wide range of manual and software customization options, as well as support for Dolby Atmos for headphones. In the fall of 2021, Revolution X will introduce competing players to a new standard of performance.

• RIG 400 HS and RIG 500 PRO HS GEN 2 – PlayStation 5 Headset. At NACON Connect, the RIG teams were thrilled to get an exclusive look at the new PlayStation 5 audio peripherals. With two new headphones, the RIG 500 PRO HS GEN 2 and RIG 400 HS, PlayStation 5 owners can now enjoy the same unmatched sound quality and comfort that have been the foundation of RIG’s global success. More details will be shared very soon.

• RIG 200 HS Stream Mic for PlayStation 5. RIG adds an officially licensed stream microphone for PlayStation 5 to its lineup. Currently in development, the RIG 200 HS Steam Mic features a metallic finish and technology specifically adapted for audio recording and streaming. on PlayStation 5.

• NACON Daija Arcade Stick for PlayStation 5. Finally, Yannick Allaert and all the NACON teams are proud to announce the upcoming release of the new officially licensed Daija Arcade Stick for PlayStation 5. Now available for PS4, this arcade stick, developed in collaboration with professional gamer Marie -Laure “Kayane” Norindr, has won praise from legions of gamers for its ergonomics and SANWA components. NACON intends to repeat this success with a new and improved version for the PS5.