PlayStation Plus leak revealed, free PS4 and PS5 games in April 2022? – Multiplayer.it

Another leak may have revealed i Free PS4 and PS5 games to PlayStation Plus arrive to April 2022It also now appears to be a bit of a tradition just a few hours away from what will be Sony’s official announcement, scheduled for tomorrow afternoon: Hood: Outlaws & Legends for PS5 and PS4, Slay the Spire for PS4 and Spongebob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated on PS4.
Obviously it should be taken for now as a simple rumor, but the usual source is Billbil-kun on a forum Dealabs.comwhich is now considered very reliable having revealed several other versions in the past with remarkably true, so we can at least take it all as a possibility.
In any case, as mentioned earlier, Sony’s official announcement of PlayStation Plus in April 2022 is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, March 30, around 17:30, at least according to the classic direction of these communications by the company.
In the meantime, we can give an initial overview of the games in question, starting with Hood: Outlaws and Legends. It is a multiplayer game with PvPvE features in a medieval environment, by Sumo Digital and Focus Home Interactive, where we find ourselves playing a team of outlaws who want to do justice in a cruel and uncontrolled world. You can learn more about it in our Hood: Outlaws & Legends review.
slay the spire Considered by many to be one of the best roguelikes ever, it features a special hybrid RPG and deckbuilder structure, or a structure based on collecting and using cards that represent different powers and creatures. It’s a really great game, as you can read in our Slay the Spire review.
In the end, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Moisturizer It is a remake of the work of the same name based on the popular character from the animated series, reconstructed for modern platforms with a graphic rework appropriate for the era. For fans of the popular Sponge, this is a good video game interpretation of the series, as featured in the SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated review.
PlayStation Plus free PS4 and PS5 games for April 2022 are expected to be available from Tuesday April 5 2022again in Sony standard timing, awaiting any alternative connections.
