PlayStation Plus leak revealed, free PS4 and PS5 games in April 2022? – Multiplayer.it

Another leak may have revealed i Free PS4 and PS5 games to PlayStation Plus arrive to April 2022It also now appears to be a bit of a tradition just a few hours away from what will be Sony’s official announcement, scheduled for tomorrow afternoon: Hood: Outlaws & Legends for PS5 and PS4, Slay the Spire for PS4 and Spongebob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated on PS4.

Obviously it should be taken for now as a simple rumor, but the usual source is Billbil-kun on a forum Dealabs.comwhich is now considered very reliable having revealed several other versions in the past with remarkably true, so we can at least take it all as a possibility.

In any case, as mentioned earlier, Sony’s official announcement of PlayStation Plus in April 2022 is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, March 30, around 17:30, at least according to the classic direction of these communications by the company.



PlayStation Plus April 2022 Image courtesy of Dealabs.com

In the meantime, we can give an initial overview of the games in question, starting with Hood: Outlaws and Legends. It is a multiplayer game with PvPvE features in a medieval environment, by Sumo Digital and Focus Home Interactive, where we find ourselves playing a team of outlaws who want to do justice in a cruel and uncontrolled world. You can learn more about it in our Hood: Outlaws & Legends review.

slay the spire Considered by many to be one of the best roguelikes ever, it features a special hybrid RPG and deckbuilder structure, or a structure based on collecting and using cards that represent different powers and creatures. It’s a really great game, as you can read in our Slay the Spire review.

In the end, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Moisturizer It is a remake of the work of the same name based on the popular character from the animated series, reconstructed for modern platforms with a graphic rework appropriate for the era. For fans of the popular Sponge, this is a good video game interpretation of the series, as featured in the SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated review.

PlayStation Plus free PS4 and PS5 games for April 2022 are expected to be available from Tuesday April 5 2022again in Sony standard timing, awaiting any alternative connections.