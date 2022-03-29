Most likely, Trump committed crimes after the 2020 elections

A US federal judge on Monday establish That former US President Donald Trump and his lawyer advising him committed crimes “probably” for trying to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden by obstructing Congress and conspiring against the United States. Judge David O. Carter of California spoke in the civil lawsuit against John Eastman, a Trump collaborator and creator of a strategy to persuade then-Vice President Mike Pence not to certify the voting results of several states in which Trump and Biden were not too far from the consensus obtained.

“The illegality of the plan was clear,” Carter said of a series of emails from Eastman. [il giorno dell’assalto al Congresso]”.

One of the documents Carter spoke about was an email containing a draft report by Rudolph Giuliani, another Trump lawyer, stating that Pence was “rejecting voters from disputed countries.” In another email, the various possible scenarios that would have arisen if Pence had delayed the official count of votes to certify the election, or rejected part of it: among other things, this email imagines possible reactions from the Supreme Court and the outcome of any rulings.

Judge Carter’s statement may be pertinent to the investigation of the Congressional Assault Committee on January 6, which speculated that Trump and some of his aides were guilty of three crimes: attempting to obstruct the formal certification process. Biden’s victory in Congress. defrauding the United States by publishing false information about the election result; and a violation of the District of Columbia Fraud Act (the federal district in which Washington, DC is located). In fact, what Carter said first confirms these hypotheses.

The committee is currently considering whether to advise the Department of Justice to recommend a formal indictment against the former president and his associates to United States Attorney Merrick B. Garland.

Trump, who has not yet been charged with any crime, did not comment on Carter’s remarks, who noted, among other things, that prior to January 6, 2021, the former president participated in two meetings “explicitly organized to persuade Vice President Mike Pence to interrupt the congressional session.” To validate the votes.