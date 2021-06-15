June 15, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Weather forecast, hot and bad rising. Warm weekend: even 40. Here is where

Noah French June 15, 2021 2 min read
Weather forecast, heat wave from Africa (Ansa)

Rome, June 15, 2021 – Finally, here, the African anticyclone. Over there Summer’s first real heat wave (and worst) In some parts of Italy the temperature will be above 40 degrees. Mercury column, experts explain Forecast, Which will rise gradually over the week. The weekend will be hot. Ilmeteo.it also warns of the possibility of thunderstorms and hail in the north in the middle of the week.

Weekend

Over the weekend – the site explains – “a decisive contribution of warm air directly from the heart of the Sahara, the Mercury Column splashing upwards, especially in Sardinia where you can touch them internally. The peaks are close to 41/42 degrees“. Tips of 38 degrees Valpatana, Especially in between Bologna e Ferrara. Temperatures should also reach these levels in the interior of Tuscany. 3 Pimetio It will already be 35 degrees in Bologna and Terni on Thursdays and Fridays, 34a Florence, 33 a Milano, 32 a Roma And Pescara.

New week

The African heat is likely to continue in the south and the islands Even at the start of the new week, Says Meteo.it. As for the North, the speech may be different. On Sunday – 3 pimetio says – a Progressive decline starting from the Alps, Especially Westerners, they go towards the last hours of the day Storms intensify at the entrance of the Atlantic trigger, They can be violent and haunting since the early hours of the new week.

Time for the next few hours

