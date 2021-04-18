Pesena and Morata miss two great opportunities

Bergamo – The first t Time to strike a balance And moderate intensity between Atalanta and Juventus. Great opportunity for partial and medium rhythms. For Atalanta it is Pessina In the 23rd minute he wastes an excellent ball that Morrell gave him: the control was spoiled, to delay the shot and allow my yacht to close the mirror. For Juventus it is Murata He is 34 years old in a small area, receiving from Chiesa, and tries a touch below to beat Gollini, but the solution has not proven effective. However, from that occasion, Juventus regained control of the match, shutting down time in attack.

Balancing the Juventus match like the initial position, very aggressive with a competitive stance that is often missed during the season, on the other hand, they do not like the inaccuracies that often characterize the construction of the procedure, and are often easily interrupted by Atalanta due to a lot of technical errors and a lack of synchronization in the movements . Atalanta really likes the great organization that Gasperini’s team never seems to suffer from and maintains great control over the match.

Juventus abandoned Danilo, on the bench, due to a foot problem. While Dybala, on the field from the start due to Ronaldo’s absence, he has not had flashes, but his performance so far is positive for his contribution to maneuvering, even in midfield.