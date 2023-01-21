Maria De Felipe offers a job to …

Here are all the previews on the new episodes of men and womenwas recorded this afternoon.

Below, we report on what was revealed through Instagram from Lorenzo Bugnalone about what will happen in dating offers conducted by Canale 5 Maria Devilipi.

First of all, the first developments: until today there were no tronistas options Lavinia Mauro And Frederick Nicotera.

In addition:

Lavinia She looked for both suitors in the dressing room and kissed them, that is, she had an outing with each of them. However, discussions arise in the episode as she says they do nothing for her and she doesn’t dance with either of them. Marie Submit a job Alice Parisiani Because she was fired at the place where she works for her commitment to registrations, time, etc.. Frederick led outdoors Alice And kissed her. The outside show took place in her dressing room after he waited for her at the end of the last recording. The kiss was very intense. It has not yet been announced when he will choose. Carola She was present, she saw the kiss, but she was not disturbed, as usual, in the sense that she did not interfere while she was angry. when Marie He asked her what she thought abroad, and she replied:What do you want him to think? There is not much to say“. There was no mention of The new Tronista Nicole.

That’s it for the classic Throne. About the throne above:

After yesterday’s recording of a new mess moment to Belize Which is also discussed in the study center with Carla. Carla He said he wanted to get to know other people, and if he had time, he would date again, too Belize. Claudius closed b jewel (the two felt getting to know each other) saying that there was no feeling right away between them. Richard And Glory Still in the centre, he asked to meet her yesterday and she said no. He tells her on the phone that his feeling is almost close to love. But in the studio, which everyone attacked, he did not want to repeat it in front of her. He got up and left the studio.