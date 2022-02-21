Paulo Fox, today February 21, 2022 / Virgo, Capricorn and Taurus: predictions ...

The third Monday of February cannot begin without a weather forecastPaolo Fox Tower, Dedicated to all fans of astrology. In this study we will deal specifically with the signs of the Earth and the signals given by the mine on the usual time on the Latte Mille radio frequencies. More specifically, what do the stars predict for Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn for today, Monday, February 21, 2022?

Horoscope for Tomorrow February 17, 2022: Predictions for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer / Paulo Fox

Horoscope Paulo Fox, what day will it be for those born under the signs of Virgo and Capricorn?

Paolo Foxx tower related to the sign Bakr It is the following: small unforgivable mistakes. You can make mistakes if you talk too much. Many Virgos will now be angry because, being such a privacy fanatic, reminding everyone that they should always mind their own business, they will have a distinct feeling that they said something more. If there is a situation where you find yourself making excuses for the unjustifiable, or someone standing in your way because they expected answers from you that you didn’t give, make the best of the bad situation. The phrases you said, and the things you wrote, can be blamed: Could this hurt you? of course not! Very often we find ourselves in a two-track period: a few buildings on one side, but on the other, success will not fail. Very small hurdles that can be overcome.

Horoscope for tomorrow February 17, 2022: Leo, Virgo, Libra and Scorpio / direction in love and health

space now for Capricorn In the horoscope by Paulo Fox: not all interests were successful, not all work situations were clear. There will also be Capricorn who will have to close with a partner, will want to send someone to this country, will have to consult with a notary or a lawyer to complete some things. Heaven is in full swing, but with some objections or doubts on your part, which may also be related to the fact that you are not sure whether or not to continue with a particular project or you would like to get more. The economic aspect is of great importance, because some choices will be inevitable, precisely because you have to make up for the expenses. Venus always helps love a lot, and those without feeling should ask themselves why, with Venus being active for several months: is it not that you are so lonely? Aren’t you a little closed in on yourselves? Many people, instead of experiencing life through acquaintances and encounters, perhaps filter it into a virtual reality that does not exist, stay on the computer, or imagine stories that do not exist. Capricorns are usually very brave, but when they see that there is no sign or interest outside, they withdraw a lot into themselves. For couples who love each other, thinking about money and home issues will be very important.

Paulo Fox, Today February 16, 2022 / Predictions: Virgo, Capricorn and Taurus

Taurus, what Paulo Fox predicts

We close the deepening of Paulo Fox in relation to the Earth signs using bull. The present can also impress you, because it is relatively easy to follow, and the past may be less understandable, but what can be a little daunting is the future. Next March, he can question something, an association, a company, but sometimes love, especially if you think that you are not on the same page with your partner. Tensions and events at home, some relationships in crisis: we must live everything in search of serenity. Then there are also those who have gone far, for reasons of business or for a trip, and will have to come closer.

© Reproduction reserved