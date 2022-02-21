Covid files and loans, deadlines postponed at Milleproroghe: Voting today

The aim is to extend the time of benefits granted by Covid for emergencies especially to face businesses in crisis. At the time of the first shutdown, Conte’s government froze deadlines for filing payment and executive assessments, and shutting down the collecting machine. This feature also included those who did not honor payments before the “Covid Date”, March 8, 2020.

At a later stage, “Messaggero” explains, a postponement is made possible with a new application by December 31, 2021. Now Milleproroghe offers the possibility to apply in installments by April 30. However, the benefits in this case will be lost after five unpaid installments and not after ten installments as before.

The same benefit is also for loans of up to 30 thousand euros for small businesses. In this case, a deadline for the repayment of the capital is expected, which begins no earlier than 24 months from the disbursement: first, only interest is paid. In this case, it will be possible to extend the term for another six months.

first homes – Finally, there are perks on the first homes. Also for the first housing loans, with the pandemic emergency, it was possible to suspend the repayment of installments, starting from January 1. The suspension extends benefits until March 31.