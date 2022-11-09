Patch 1.61 with FSR 2.1 available for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series – Nerd4.life

Through the official website of Cyberpunk 2077 movieCD Projekt announced the publication of patch 1.61 Which will soon be available for all PC, console, and Stadia players. Among the novelties is the implementation of AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1 (for friends FSR 2.1.2 Update) on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

The update fixes several issues and bugs related to side missions and activities, which may prevent player progression. We also found some nice stylistic changes: NPCs in Night City will now use umbrellas of different colors and shapes when it rains. Fixed some gameplay issues and added the ability to craft the legendary variant of the Amnesty Iconic pistol.

For changes for certain versions, we fixed an issue on PC that caused a temporary drop in frames per second when exiting menus and for targets that were not unlocked in the Epic Games Store. Also now the save menu will no longer get stuck when playing GOG offline. On consoles, a bug that prevented progression from being transferred from Xbox to PC and PlayStation has been fixed.



Cyberpunk 2077 movie

But the most interesting news is the addition of FSR 2.1, not only on PC, but Also on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.. It is currently unclear to what extent this can improve game performance, especially on consoles. To know for sure, we will have to wait for the availability of Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.61 and analyze the status. In the meantime, we refer you to Official update notes in Italian.

Therefore, post-launch support for CD Projekt RED continues after the core Edgerunners update, which introduced content taken from the popular Netflix anime series. Thanks to the developers’ commitment after the game’s disastrous debut, CD Projekt believes it changed players’ attitudes toward Cyberpunk 2077.