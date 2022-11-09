Press review, front pages of sports newspapers November 9

From La Gazzetta dello Sport to Corriere dello Sport and TuttoSport: the headlines on the front pages of Italian and foreign sports newspapers today Wednesday 9 November

Italian sports newspapers that open with the progress of the midweek round of the tournament. Who already gives the first sentence: the Naples From Spalletti win withEmpoli stretching Milan who connects with Cremonese. In fact: “Fogona Naples” And the “Frinatuna MilanShoulder, problems for all other stalkers:Reporting from Inzaghi“toInter“hurricane Mourinho” at home Rome And the “Flahovich puzzle“to Juventus.

Corriere dello Sport pays tribute to the supercar Naples crowned leadersChampion of the Year“. Azure, which will expire before 2022 thanks to curb competitors: “Milan spoiled: bad 0-0 in CremonaMilan’s other team, Inter Milan, whoLautaro at the disco becomes an issue: He discusses the presence of the Argentine striker at a club to celebrate his partner’s birthday.

The “Tuttosport” opening dedicated to the interview with the head Real MadridFlorentino Perez: “Let’s change football“. We are not giving up on the Superlega project. In the meantime, Juventus still wants to believe in the Scudetto:”Juventus, back to Pico“, with Capirosia Juventus fan who remembers this achievement Bajnaya in MotoGP. But it is in the foreground.10 Naples and praise“.

The day of the midweek championship is also held in Spain, which in the case of the Iberians will end as early as 2022. Indeed, yesterday’s victory in Barcelona In HouseOsasuna The precedence on the break is already valid for the Blaugrana: “Barca is the leader in the World CupIn the title ‘Marca’. In England, with Carabao Cup In the background, thoughts starting to move to the World Cup, with his “challenge” launched BerhalterUS coach to teammate Southgatewho together with England will have to challenge his “cousins” in the group: “Scars and stripes‘, as titles ‘Mirror’.