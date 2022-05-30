Ozone alarm in Piacentino. Experts: “Dangerous health effects”

Cough, exacerbation of asthma and bronchitis: ozone threatens the health of the most vulnerable segments of the population, children and the elderly. Summer with solar radiation favors the formation of this pollutant, for which Piacenza has an unpleasant priority in the region. While fine particles have declined over the past decade, the ozone layer is in the shade. Under the charges there are automobile and industrial exhaust. In Piacenza in the past 10 years, the average number of days exceeding the border has increased by 194.1 per cent, in contrast to neighboring cities such as Parma (-19 per cent) and Lodi (-10 per cent), where ozone tends to decrease, Cremona alone is experiencing an increase But much less than our increase (+26.9%).

Moreover, even the most recent data recorded in recent days showed in Lugagnano the highest ozone value in the entire Emilia-Romagna region. The ozone alarm was triggered during Piacenza Economy Day, and stems from data collected by the Catholic University. Chief Respiratory Medicine, Cosimo Francoemphasizes the dangerous effects that the sun and exhaust gases can have on health, while also increasing the mortality rate.

Details in Patricia Soventini’s article on freedom