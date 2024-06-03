Other cases? Beyond – time





Alice Antico 02 June 2024

The discussion of the marital crisis between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez continues, as well as the gossip and alleged flirtations that followed. Recently, the scoop came to light that Chiara spent the weekend in Versilia, where her ex-husband was also staying. This would have led one to think of a closeness between the two, but in reality the Veragnise family had never been that far apart. On social media, there has been no shortage of mutual digs: through the music and references in his new song “Sexy Shop”, with some nods on social media, such as the famous photo with the statue of Napoleon.





But Chiara’s latest reaction is about the new summer phrases. In fact, the entrepreneur appears to be a supporter of the recent release “Mezzorotta,” a song by Alessandra Amoruso and BigMama because the video of the song was posted on TikTok by her makeup artist and friend Manuel Mameli. , who tagged Chiara in the post, many interpreted the gesture as a criticism of Fedez, whose new song “Sexy Shop”, a collaboration with Emis Killa, was released on the same day. So it’s not clear whether it was a coincidence or a deliberate act, but it sparks a lot of talk.

Meanwhile, in addition, a new scoop occurred: Deianira Marzano, the gossip expert, spoke during a radio program about unpublished confessions that Chiara was going to make about Fedez, in which the influencer could have mentioned other problems in addition to those known publicly. Would this be true? What is certain is that at the moment no member of the Ferragnise family has exposed himself to the facts: we will see.







