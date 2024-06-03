Safety First: NASA’s commitment to the wise and responsible use of artificial intelligence

advancement b Artificial intelligence (AI) technology. It is moving at an ever-accelerating pace, as evidenced by the emergence of tools like ChatGTP. Agency officials say this growing field could help NASA make amazing discoveries, though there is no shortage of potential risks.

During a recent meeting with NASA employees, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson highlighted the risks associated with artificial intelligence, stressing that its incorrect use could have serious consequences. “to”I for “It can make our work more efficient, but only if we adopt these new tools in the right way, while maintaining the pillars that have always defined us: security, transparency and reliability,” Nelson added.

NASA is no stranger to using artificial intelligence; The agency has been using this technology for decades. However, with the rapid improvement in artificial intelligence capabilities, NASA is intensifying its efforts to better understand the technology, as well as properly develop and implement it.

NASA recently announced the hiring of its first chief AI officer, David Salvagnini, who previously served as the agency’s chief data officer. Salvagnini and his colleagues aim to increase knowledge of artificial intelligence among all agency employees. “Part of what we’ll be doing — and you’ll see the announcement soon — is ‘AI Summer,’ which is a training initiative that will give everyone at NASA the opportunity to learn more about artificial intelligence,” Salvagnini said.

Salvagnini also discussed the safety of AI. Responsible use of technology starts with an approach that keeps humanity front, center, and accountable. Salvagnini expressed his preference for the term “assisted intelligence” rather than “artificial intelligence,” to keep humans in control. “AI is one of the resources I have now to help me make decisions,” he said. “The AI ​​is not responsible for the outcome. The person is.”

He compared the model of meteorologists predicting potential hurricane paths to illustrate the responsible use of artificial intelligence. Modelers offer multiple paths, are aware of the limitations of the data sets they analyze, and therefore use their judgment.

AI safety wasn’t the only topic covered; Agency officials also spent a lot of time praising the promising technology. “Artificial intelligence will help us in many areas,” said Pam Milroy, NASA’s deputy administrator. He pointed to the technology’s ability to quickly analyze huge amounts of information, an ability that could lead to major discoveries in fields such as geophysics, earth sciences and astronomy.

Other speakers at the meeting added: “AI can also take over tedious and labor-intensive data analysis tasks, freeing up NASA employees to tackle more difficult and complex problems.”

Milroy concluded by emphasizing that AI is a powerful, innovative and exciting tool, but also reiterated the need to manage it responsibly to avoid exposing the agency to risks that could threaten its credibility and mission.