The economic ambitions and challenges that Narendra Modi faces if re-elected

More investments in health and education are required, even if the increase in the number of educated people does not lead to increased employment opportunities. The more educated a person is, the more likely they are to remain unemployed and unwilling to accept low-paid informal work. Employment growth has been stagnant at 2% for two decades, and if it does not reach 4% or 5%, it will be impossible to absorb the surplus labor. It’s a complex situation that, according to experts, no one really knows how to solve, but one that the next administration will have to address.