Italian Stock Exchange: Also open on 1 day November 1, 2021?

holiday All Saints, which falls on November 1, is marked in red on the calendar and many normal business activities are suspended. The rules also apply to Business Square?

Traders wonder if trades are active on this day and if trades are done on a regular schedule.

Let’s see what the calendar says Italian Stock Exchange: Open or closed on November 1, 2021?

Will the Italiana Stock Exchange open on the 1st of November?

Today November 1, 2021, which falls on Monday, The Italian Stock Exchange is open, as shown in Piazza Afari’s trading calendar.

This means that trades in the Italian financial center take place regularly on Monday, November 1, 2021 at the usual 9.00-17.30.

Beware, though, that there’s a change to the Halloween holiday: The after-hours department will remain closed.

For total stop Italian Stock Exchange In 2021, we must instead wait for the Christmas period, as negotiations are closed all day:

Friday December 24 (Christmas Eve)

Friday December 31 (New Year’s Eve)

on feast November 1, 2021And The Italian Stock Exchange is open, except for after-hours trading.