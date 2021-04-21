Ohio, Police kill black teen girl: Protest erupts

Police in Columbus, Ohio shot and killed a 16-year-old black girl. Customers, according to the newspaper Columbus Dispatch, They would have reacted to the attempted attack with a knife. A crowd of protesters gathered near a house on the southeast side of town where the shooting took place, minutes before the indictment of the police officer accused of killing George Floyd last year was announced. According to the newspaper, the police involved in the shooting responded to an emergency call for an attempted theft by a young suspect.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginter confirmed the fatal shooting, saying on Twitter that “a young woman tragically lost her life.” The police officers involved were wearing cameras on the body, and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has opened an investigation into the case. “We will share the information we can as soon as it becomes available,” the mayor wrote on social media. I ask the residents to remain calm and allow the investigators to examine the facts. “

The Victim is Makiya Bryant. The girl’s aunt, Hazel Bryant, told Al Columbus Dispatch The teenager lived in a shelter and had an argument with someone in the residence. She said her granddaughter dropped a knife she was carrying before a police officer shot her multiple times.

Protests against the police when the news broke. A woman who lives in the shooting range, Kimberly Shepherd, 50, told reporters that she knew the victim: “The neighborhood has definitely seen a lot of changes in recent years, and that’s the worst thing that happened here and unfortunately Mamo from the police.