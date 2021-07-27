“Now my last race”

Federica Pellegrini Is in History: Divine Reaches Fifth Final in Olympic Games In the 200 freestyle, he snatched the pass for the seventh time Tokyo 2020 In the semi-finals, which was held at 3:30 pm on the Italian day. And so it became The first woman in history (Michael Phelps successfully swim in the 200 butterfly between 2000 and 2016) to compete in five consecutive finals in the same discipline.. Yesterday I was able to continue thanks to the 15th time out of the 16 available in the qualifiers. Because of this, reaching the final seemed almost impossible to the Divine. But that surprised everyone, even starting with the eighth track. But with 1’56’44 she finished third in the semi-finals: time that was enough to reach the fifth final since Athens 2004. For her, it was like winning a medal.

Tears: twenty years of age with this result بهذه

Soon after, it exploded CryIt was a harder goal in these Olympics than ever because the level has gone up so much – he said without being able to hold back the tears and the emotion for Ray Sport -. We have tried to the end with a great staff who have followed me flawlessly for the past two years. That was the point of these Olympics, and it wasn’t the bottom line. I’m not someone to talk to, I’ve been swimming 1’56’ for a year. Now it’s just going to be fun: I’m so happy to be there and do the last Olympic 200 style, it’s so nice. Inside there are twenty years old.”

“Without kidding ourselves too much, the goal of this little Olympics was to make that fifth final, one year behind, in the lead-up to that I’m really happy – continues Fede in the mixed zone -. Tomorrow will be fun, it will be the last. Paris 2024? thanks but no. My body is already asking me to return with a record of interest. Tomorrow I want to enjoy it to the end. It will be very fun, maybe like my first Olympic final.”

“I am happy with everything, to my staff, from Matteo (Giunta, technician and partner, editor), physiotherapist, Bruna, Tiziana Balducci my doctor, dietician and physician – says Federica -, my family who are an integral part of the staff, and my dogs. If I think about In a medal tomorrow? I’m not one to scoff at, Tomorrow the medal department will be closed for me. I don’t go down but I can’t get to it now. As I get older, I’ve learned to set myself workable goals. It’s difficult but possible and without dreaming of the impossible. Who will win it tomorrow? He will also come close to the world record for Titmates.”

Race: the scores and hands on the face at the end

Times: Turned at 27″ 54, 57″ 11 and 1’27” 04. Real Racing سباق fighterIndeed, he has proven himself in his formidable career. When she touched, she looked at the watch to check the qualifying times and put her hands to her face. She cried and then came out of the tub, still in the midst of feelings. The fastest was Australia’s new Olympic 400 sl champion, Ariarn Titmus in 1’54” 82, followed by Siobhan Houghey at 1’55” 16 and then American Katie Ledecky at 1’55” 34. Fifth Olympic Final: So Michael Phelps took the medal Silver, gold, fifth and fourth, Michael Phelps qualified from 2000 to 2016 in five consecutive finals in the 200 butterfly.

Season: From Covid to the Riccione Pass

A year that has not been easy for Pellegrini, who was also (and badly) hit by Covid ahead of the International Swimming League in October. Then after recovering, he grabbed the Tokyo Pass from Riccione at the end of March. In Europeans lost gold for a few cents, then in Settecolli where he swam at 1’56 `23`. Today the real passion for Tokyo.

When and where do you see the final

The Olympic 200m freestyle final, which will also feature Federica Pellegrini, is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 28 at 3:30am, immediately after the semi-finals of the men’s 100m freestyle. The eight qualified for tomorrow night’s final in chronological order: Titmus (Australia), Hugue (Hong Kong), Ledecky (USA), Yang (China), Simanova (Czech Republic), Oleksiak (Canada), Pellegrini (Italy), Wilson ( Australia).

The race will be visible on Discovery Plus, the Ott platform for the Discovery Group, which owns the rights to all races in the Olympics. The final will also be broadcast unencrypted on Rai 2, which broadcasts the finals, the most important races and those in which Italians participate.