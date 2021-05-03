May 3, 2021

GB, PM Boris Johnson on the sidewalk: "Not arriving at the end of the month."

Samson Paul May 3, 2021 2 min read

It is precisely the risk of blackmailing the prime minister that worries the British political world. This is my list of the expenses that affect Johnson’s personal budget Corriere della Sera, he is tall. There is a renovation of the private apartment on Downing Street where he lives with his girlfriend Carrie Symonds: 58,000 pounds paid with a contribution (never announced) from some conservative party financiers. For the design furnishings, apparently chosen by Symonds in a clear break with the style of Theresa May, the cost would have been 200,000 pounds (about 250,000 euros).

But what we are burdened with above all is the chapter related to Johnson’s private life: the extremely salty divorce from his ex-wife Marina, the six “official” children who must be supported (but there are those who whisper this list, and that also count as “informal”, much longer), It is a mortgage of more than a million and a half euros for the house in south London where he will move in with Carrie and her country house in Oxfordshire.

Expensive expenditures, in short, in the face of revenues that have suffered a sharp slowdown: the official salary of the Prime Minister Aqim 157 thousand per year, which drops after taxes to 95 thousand (about 110 thousand euros), of which at least 10 thousand euros must be deducted from taxes On a Downing Street apartment, Pogo’s personal meals costs and costs all of its guests. It is a far from the half a million annual figure that he is estimated to have been able to accumulate before rising to prime minister: alone as a telegraph columnist would earn more than 300,000 euros every year.

To fix it and try to make ends meet at the end of the month, Johnson had turned to Conservative party financiers (nannies and personal trainers are also on the list of expenses to be paid). Then he will ask for a bank loan, which was not officially announced. It is precisely because of transparency that controversy arises, with Labor cheering on scandal and corruption.

