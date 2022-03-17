March 17, 2022

Not only itching, but also these two unimaginable symptoms may indicate some liver problems

Karen Hines March 17, 2022

Knowing how to perceive and understand the signals our bodies send to us is very important. Sometimes even seemingly less significant sensations or disturbances can serve as alarm bells that should not be underestimated.

In fact, it happens that some diseases present themselves with disorders that we will never associate with this particular disease. This happens due to the presence of common symptoms of different types of diseases.

To understand this, it is enough to think about liver problems. When a problem occurs in this organ, often unimaginable symptoms appear, which we would never associate with the liver. Here are what diseases we are talking about.

Our largest gland

The liver is the largest gland in the human body and weighs about 1-1.5 kg. Participates in many vital functions of the body, for example, related to digestion, production of hormones and protection of the organism.

It performs many truly indispensable tasks, such as the heart and lungs. Despite this, many people do not know exactly what functions the liver performs, and thus tend to overlook the symptoms.

One of the first symptoms that may indicate a problem with the liver is itching. Depending on the pathological condition behind this unpleasant sensation, itching can be combined with redness, irritation or cracking of the skin. In severe cases, it may also be accompanied by pus and papules.

Most of the time, the itch doesn’t hide anything to worry about. In other cases, however, it can beSide effects of some medications or contact sensitivity.

However, in more serious situations, it could be a sign of a liver problem, such as cirrhosis or primitive bile. Indeed, itching in both cases will be one of the first symptoms with which the disease manifests itself, especially in the stages when the damage has already spread to the organ.

It is also added to these fatigue and fluid accumulation in the abdomen. Not only itching, but also these two disorders can indicate a problem with the liver.

It is therefore recommended that you always keep yourself under control and follow your doctor’s instructions carefully.

The rule of protecting your health is always the same

There are no ways to prevent these diseases, but what can be done is to try to reduce their risk. To do this, the basic rule is a healthy lifestyle, which includes a correct and balanced diet. Moreover, we remind you that it is also important to reduce or avoid alcohol consumption, eat fruits and vegetables and exercise regularly.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and is in no way a substitute for medical advice and/or the opinion of a specialist. Moreover, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or prescribing treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to seek an opinion Always read the warnings related to this article and the author’s responsibilities that can be referenced. here”)

