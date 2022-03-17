March 17, 2022

Kulusevski and Bentancur shines. Liverpool-1 from City

Mirabelle Hunt March 17, 2022 2 min read

Brighton (England) – In the 16th round rebound of premier league, Raise your head Antonio Conte, Tottenham player who beats 2-0, away, the Brighton. The Italian coach replaces the final knockout against him Manchester United And winning three points re-launch Tottenham in the fight for Champions, currently three lengths. The protagonists of the evening were the two former Juventus, Kulusevsky and Bentancourt: The first spoils the London advantage with the conclusion from the edge that before it ends up on the net is subject to the critical skew of the former Atalanta. Romero; The second is the author of the help, on the counterattack, to double the usual Harry Kane. Ko is harmless, at the ranking level, for the potter’s formation always +11 from the drop zone.

Liverpool extends Arsenal: Klopp to -1 from City

Relive the last day to reorganize the calendar Liverpool Who passes in Round 27 at Emirates Stadium vsArsenal. A big victory for the Reds who fall short of the peak it occupies Manchestergo down to -1 of the formation Guardiola. The speech was completely reopened so for the sake of conquest Premier League with formation club Who does everything in the second half: at 55′ Diogo Jota He scored the advantage with a assist from Thiago Alcantara, after 7 minutes the score was instead Firmino To sign 2-0 who owes youth Arteta.

