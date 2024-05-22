May 22, 2024

Russia wants to change the borders with Finland and Lithuania in the Baltic Sea – breaking news

Samson Paul May 22, 2024

Moscow authorities decided unilaterally to change Russia’s maritime borders with Lithuania and Finland in the Baltic Sea, according to a draft government decree published online by the Kremlin last night.


The Russian Ministry of Defense proposed approval of a list of geographical coordinates that determine the width of the continental coast, Russian territorial waters and the Baltic Islands and which will change the borders in the western Kaliningrad region. “Approval of the project will create a missing system of straight baselines in the southern part of the Russian islands in the eastern Gulf of Finland near Baltiysk and Zelenogradsk, and allow their use as inland waters,” the document states. The maritime borders of the Russian state, due to the change in the external boundaries of the territorial sea.” The draft decree claims that the previous geographical coordinates were recorded on the basis of maritime navigation maps based on twentieth century research, “do not fully correspond to the current geographical situation” and “do not allow determining the external boundaries of the waters.” Interior. From Russia.

