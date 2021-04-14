News bulletin and newsletter of COVID-19 today, April 14th. Neighborhood

27,000 cases in Argentina, a new daily record

Yesterday, the Argentine health authorities presented a new toll of cases of Covid-19 virus during the past 24 hours, and the number of 27,001 cases registered constitutes a new record ever since the outbreak of the epidemic last year. According to Telam News Agency. The alarm is strong because most of the injured are in Buenos Aires, especially in its province, where the private sector has announced that it has reached near saturation of resuscitation units. However, the situation in public hospitals has not yet reached the point of alarm. The governor of Buenos Aires Province, Axel Kisilov, is considering what to do and continues to confront the capital, Horacio Rodriguez, Larita, without ruling out an emergency 15-day measure of the strict lockdown. The death toll from the start of the state of emergency in Argentina has reached 2,579,000, while 217 deaths on the last day have brought the overall death toll to 58,174. The vaccination campaign continues unabated, and according to the public observatory that follows the vaccination process in real time, 5,696,664 people had been vaccinated by 6 pm yesterday, of whom 4,946,226 took a single dose and 750,438 with the expected two doses.