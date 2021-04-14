Outlaws & Legends, gameplay presented with new trailer – Nerd4.life

Hood: Outlaws and Myths Show your own again Play With a new one Movie trailer Designed to illustrate the mechanics behind an interesting PvPvE gameplay with a medieval vibe.

On May 10, Hood: Outlaws & Legends is inspired by a legend Robin Hood To tell the story of a team of outlaws who oppose a tyrannical state.

In the game we will be able to take advantage of the distinct abilities of many Classy Characters in order to delve into the map, evade the guards and grab the loot.

But be careful: our opponents will have the same goal as well, so we will not only have to face soldiers that are controlled by AI but also other human players who are ready to win the match.



Hood: Outlaws & Legends, one of the game’s locations.

In a cruel and uncontrolled world, rebels and villains from all over the world fight to claim a place among myths. To win the interests of an oppressed people, rival gangs compete in daring robberies to strike the rich where they hurt the most. A famous hero or a gold-hungry outlaw, only the best will escape with the loot it deserves.

Form your team of outlaws and try to steal the treasures of a tyrannical government in a dark and violent medieval environment.

Two teams of players will compete to complete the perfect heist, in some locations guarded by lethal rangers run by AI. Take advantage of the unique and mystical abilities of each character, either steal treasures undetected or fight your way through ruthless and brutal battles.