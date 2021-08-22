“NEW NEVER USED” Lancia Delta: A 1991 dream at zero kilometers

The Lancia Delta is one of the most popular cars for collectors. Then this LX that has never been used by many should appeal to this.

Among the most famous Lancias in history Delta can not be missing. This car, especially in its HF Integrale version Practically legendary in the pool It is highly demanded by coin collectors.

However, this is not the only version that is still on sale by some individuals. In fact, we also have Lancia Delta 1.3 LX, one of the models is more suitable for the road than the track.

This version, more suitable for civilian use, is still interesting: the design No introduction needed Because of its fame in the world of classic cars.

Equipped with a 75 hp engine, the car Significantly reduce consumption Compared to the sporty “big sister”, while maintaining a certain agility on the road.

On E-Bay, a car of this type – equipped with many options Practically new – It was sold a few days ago.

Less than a thousand kilometers in thirty years.

The Lancia Delta 1.3L In question it is registered with four doors Thirty years ago, in 1991. However, it is still in excellent condition.

The car is actually – according to the dealer – He would have covered only 846 kilometers. Perhaps its previous owner did not travel much by car.

The car, as can be seen in the pictures, is also displayed Practically perfect paint job In the gunmetal gray type proposed by Lancia in those years.

In the sale notice you can read Large-scale equipment of the delta Affected: radio, sunroof, universal lock, fog lights…

The car has only one problem: the seat belt that It is still being replaced at the time of purchase. All for 13,800 euros.

A number that can be explained above all If you are emotional Old sports cars.

In short, Delta continues to fill our streets: it is no surprise that someone Have you ever thought about restyling your hair? From the famous HF Integrale.

