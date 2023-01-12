New game coming? It seems the Toys for Bob team is suggesting it on Twitter – Multiplayer.it

the team bob games It seems to indicate that a file may have arrived A new game in the Spyro series by entrusted message Twitterstill mysterious for sure but with some small clues that seem to point to the famous Purple Dragon series.

In its 2023 welcome message, Toys for Bob has attached an image that includes several elements, not all of which are easily translatable. Besides the message “big moves and great mood for 2023,” as well as various images and more general images, at least a few direct references to video games can be seen.

At the bottom left we see Ghost, taken from Call of Duty, indicating Toys for Bob’s involvement in the development of the series, as befits one of Activision’s many teams included in the classic chapter of the long-running series, but there is also another reference.

In the upper left you can see Spyro, it probably indicates a file 25th anniversary of Spyro the Dragonwhich could lead to some surprises in 2023. Given that the original version was released in 1998, 2023 will actually mark the 25th anniversary of the first chapter, which could mark the right occasion for a new game in the series or a remake of some kind.

The release of Spyro: Reignited Trilogy must have fixed the practice of updated re-releases, so Spyro 4 could very well be real, even if these are obviously just guesses. Meanwhile, Toys for Bob recently presented Crash Team Rumble during The Game Awards 2022, but maybe there’s room for another big project, too.