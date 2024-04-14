Windows 11: Microsoft is testing the first ads in the Start menu.

Microsoft seem Ad insertion test In the Start menu to Windows 11with the “Recommended” section which should start suggesting some apps to download or use for different uses.

Normally, this section contains file recommendations, but with this new version, it should start indicating possible applications to use for these purposes, at least in this non-final form of the program.

This test will only be visible to Windows Insider within the Beta channel In the United States of America, it will not be included in commercial devices and those managed by organizations, according to what Microsoft reported, but it is clear that this is just a stage in the development of the system, so we wait to see how the matter will develop.