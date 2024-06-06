New benefits for companies in the South. Webinar on June 11

the new Privileges Related ZES Unica Sud They will be in the middle Webinar DaleJune 11organized by Informazione Fiscale in collaboration with Leyton Italia.

The training event that will be held From 12:00 to 13:15mainly aimed at Companies operating within the special economic zone And who want to know more about opportunities and ways to access them Tax credit for investments.

From June 12, 2024 to July 12, 2024 The presentation window opens Requests To access the tax credit related to South Single ZES.

During the webinar Benefit details no Access mode Hoda Power point From example.

I Amplifiers The training event will be:

Luca Annunziata, Senior Business Development Manager, Leyton Italy;

Tommaso Gavi, financial information journalist.

Participation in the seminar is free: to participate you must register on the appropriate page Registration page.

New concessions for the ZES South Single Zone: tax credit characteristics

the Special economic zone six Southern Italy only, introduced as of January 1, 2024 by Law No. 162 dated November 13, 2023. It includes the territories of the regions of Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sicily and Sardinia.

The aim of establishing a single southern SEZ was to consolidate the benefits offered to the individual SEZs in their favour Business in the South.

The interest consists of a Credit tax For investments in:

new capital goods;

Land;

Properties.

The investment value may not exceed 50% of the total value of the sponsored investment and must be included Between 200 thousand euros and 100 million euros.

Eligible expenses are those listed Between January 1, 2024 and November 15, 2024. The company must submit the amounts to the Revenue Agency between June 12 and July 12, 2024. The amount of expected expenses must also be indicated, as well as expenses related to expenses already incurred.

The tax credit is recognized on the basis of… The dimension And for location The company has percentages ranging from 15 to 60 percent.

In particular, L Great works:

Abruzzo: 15 percent;

Molise, Basilicata, Sardinia: 30 percent;

Campania, Puglia, Calabria, Sicily: 40 percent.

for them Medium sized companies However, another 10 percent increase is expected Small business Increase 20 per position.

All features and methods of obtaining the tax credit will be detailed within Free webinar on June 11.

Under the Plan Online training appointment:

One Southern Special Economic Zone;

tax credit due;

Sectors covered;

Eligible investments;

Tax exemption in the primary production sector of agricultural products, in the fishing and aquaculture sector;

Procedures for obtaining tax credit;

Contemplated obligations;

Cumulative.

As expected, participation is free but registration is required via the appropriate form Registration page.