Net profit 360 million euros

At the basis of these findings are two main factors: the positive shift recorded by the economic and financial situation around the world after the dramatic pandemic crisis, and the capacity that the group had to make.

Response to the crisis

In a decisive and timely manner in terms of efficiency and process improvement, so that you are ready to seize the new opportunities created by the comprehensive restart.

This positive context is largely reflected in the group’s income statement, which highlights

Revenue growth more than 10%

a positive EBIT of €374 million (with profitability increased from approximately 6 to 10%) (e)

He won around 360 million euros

more than doubled compared to 2020.

Furthermore, despite significant investments in strategic acquisitions by both MFE and Mondadori, Group A has registered

net improvement in debt position

With a surplus of more than 250 million euros. A number that is more than reassuring for financial stability and allows us to consider any further growth opportunities.

consolidated revenue

of the Fininvest Group for 2021 amounted to 3,817.9 million euros, an increase of 10.4% compared to 3,459.1 million in 2020 and in a significant reorganization compared to pre-pandemic levels. Gross operating margin was €921.6 million (€854.8 million in 2020).

Playback result

Of the group positive for 373.8 million euros, a clear increase (+79%) compared to 209.1 million euros for 2020. Revenue incidence rose to 9.8% (in 2020 it was 6%). The consolidated net result equals €360.2 million, more than double compared to €141.2 million in 2020, and also a marked improvement from 2019 (220.3 million).

net financial position

From the Fininvest Group on December 31, 2021 (taking into account the amendments to the accounting standard IFRS16) debts of 1,146 million euros compared to 1,397 million on December 31, 2020. The financial surplus of 251 million euros was realized mainly thanks to an ordinary generation positive. 733 million euros in cash, a figure that more than doubled compared to those already large in 2020 and 2019. In 2021, the group invested 760.2 million euros (601 million euros in 2020). Total consolidated shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2021 amounted to €4,892 million.

Legal net result

From parent company Fininvest SpA it shows a profit of 361.2 million euros in 2021 compared to a loss of 27 million euros in the previous year which was deducted through the derecognition of earnings of affiliates due to the pandemic.