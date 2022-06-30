American Independence Day, tears and thanks to Consul Avery

Tears of Ambassador Mary Avery, beautiful words about Naples and the South for the welcome and the great international events she organized. Then the role of women should become more and more extreme. The embassy must go into a moment of emotion, and after three years under the leadership of the US consulate in Naples he will soon be leaving the city and his post. Celebrations at the 246th Anniversary of the United States Independence Day began at the headquarters of the US Consulate in Persepolis with the Fanfare of the Eighth Regiment, Caserta. Many companies, associations and entrepreneurs and civil and military officials attended the event. At many moments of celebration, the eagerly anticipated speech of the embassy. “Remembrance and Dedication Day. For the first time I can celebrate the most important holiday of ours as Americans. Many in the United States, like Italy, have been living in fear, despair and fear for the past few years. But I have seen it. In conclusion, the U.S. delegation in Naples, Modera, Barry, Catania and Toronto was greeted with extraordinary hospitality. I would say about a South that plays a key role in the partnership and more and more women are asserting themselves in high positions and defending the rights of all. In America will always be on your side. Then the thought of “full solidarity with the Ukrainian people who follow the unjust behavior of Russia”. The Embassy is still in Naples, saying, “The friendship and partnership between the United States and Naples has lasted for many years and will continue to grow. Regional Councilor Mario Morgan represents President de Lucas before dining on stage with Claudio Balomba before the usual Cambania products (from mozzarella to pizza) and Americans (hamburgers and hotdogs) to music and flavors.