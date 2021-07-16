ESPN and Wimbledon extend TV rights deal to 2035

(by Guido Paulo de Felice) – The extension of the relationship between the American broadcaster has been formalized ESPN, owned by California-based Disney, andAll England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), the organizer of Wimbledon. The new agreement, which will come into force in 2024 when the current contract expires, Provides for extension of television rights for 12 years, then until the 2035 championship.

ESPN has been broadcasting Wimbledon on TV since 2003 before it acquired the rights exclusive Broadcast the tournament on American soil in 2012.

Under the terms of the new agreement, the channel ABC Weekend matches will be shown during the tournament, while coverage of all fields will be available on the live broadcast service ESPN + Starting in 2024. The over-top (OTT) platform will also have exclusive live coverage of the qualifying rounds and access to all additional content produced by AELTC, such as classic matches, featured shows and print conferences.

Also, you will see the extension ESPN Sports Continue to provide coverage in the Spanish language in the United States. TSN e RDS, its English and French-speaking sister networks, in which ESPN has a stake, has retained its rights in Canada. ESPN has also added a file Brazilian Contract To complement its offerings covering Latin America and the Caribbean.

In general, the announcer Will come to offer more than 140 ore Wimbledon coverage on ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC during the two weeks of the tournament.

“The world of sport recognizes that Wimbledon has always been synonymous with excellence and we are excited and proud to be able to continue our close relationship with AELTC.‘, he stated Burke Magnus, president of ESPN, responsible for programming and original content.

“Wimbledon is a major event in the global sports calendar and ESPN and we will continue to use all our resources to bring the spectacle, traditions and stories of Wimbledon to fans in every way possible.“.

Mick DesmondThe commercial and media director at AELTC added:We are very pleased to extend this important partnership throughout the next decade. ESPN transformed Wimbledon storytelling across the Americas with its commitment to first-to-last match and creative storytelling techniques. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship and provide sports fans in the Americas with access to Wimbledon through ESPN’s unrivaled network of platforms.“.

Last week, Wimbledon also extended its rights contract with British Public Service Radio, The BBC, until 2027. This new three-year agreement ensures that LONG TERM PARTNERSHIPS In the history of sports broadcasting.