Napoli – Atalanta, injuries hinder the sale? Only two segments were sold: the last

Perhaps due to injuries or even weather conditions, there is a slight slowdown in the sale of tickets for Napoli vs AtalantaWhich will take place tomorrow at 20.45 at Maradona Stadium. Top Curve B sold out yesterday, today many segments were expected to sell out but Curva A tickets are only sold out. A few hundred tickets for the lower A curve while Distinti and Tribune are still largely available. Below are the prices and details provided by the Blue Club.

Posillipo parking 75.00€

Tribuna Nisida 55.00 €

Tribuna Family Adulto 15.00 € / 5.00 € (under 12)

you 45.00 euros

The upper ring is a curve 25.00€

Bottom ring curve 15.00€

Each fan can contact Ticketone and purchase the ticket online with the obligation to familiarize themselves with the Fidelity Card. Each fan can buy a maximum of 4 tickets. Once the purchase procedure is completed, the fan will receive the address in digital form (pdf) via e-mail, which will need to be printed and shown at the entrances to the stadium.

Also for the free sale, it will be possible to purchase vouchers from all authorized points of sale of Ticketone. Here is the list: https://sscnapoli.it/web/content_2cols.aspx?did=445 User change will not be allowed.

This is the link for buying vouchers https://sport.ticketone.it/search?promoter=90600215 Online purchase can also be done by uploading the address on your fidelity card.

This sale mode requires that the entry card be linked to a fidelity card which must be used to enter the identification number at the time of purchase and to access the stadium gates by reading the barcode. The seat assigned to the stadium will be indicated in the placeholder document, a hard copy of which is available at the Internet address:

For tickets loaded onto the card https://sport.ticketone.it/post-order by entering the information requested on the page and continuing, on the next page, through the Print Placeholder link.

The placeholder document must be printed and submitted at each request of the stadium control staff, but the placeholder document, alone, does not constitute a valid admission ticket.

In fact, to get to the stadium, it is necessary to bring your loyalty card, placeholder document and identification document with you.

To access the facility, spectators must necessarily hold one of the Covid-19 green certificates indicated in Art. 9 of the decree-law n. 52/2021; This provision does not apply to those under 12 years of age, as well as to those with an appropriate medical certificate for exemption from SARS-CoV-2 vaccination.

On the following link, you can refer to the procedures for obtaining green certificates: https://www.dgc.gov.it/web/.

We also remind you, together with the green Covid-19 certificates, of vaccination and recovery certificates issued by the following countries: Canada, Japan, Israel, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (including Gibraltar, the Isle of Man, the Channel Islands and the British bases on the island of Cyprus except for territories that do not belong to the continent European) and the United States of America, defined by order of the Minister of Health dated 29.07.2021 and the subsequent circular on 30.07.2021.

Spectators must wear a mask for the duration of the event and respect the assigned seat.

At the entrances, body temperature will be measured, and not everyone with a temperature equal to or greater than 37.5 degrees will be allowed inside the stadium.

