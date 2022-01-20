Wilson presents the new PADEL range in collaboration with JÜRGEN KLOPP

Wilson Sporting Goods announces its new projects to grow the international Padel community through innovations, opinion leaders, strong partnerships and collaborations to develop unique products, starting with the project signed with Jürgen Klopp.

The Wilson x Klopp group aims to increase the visibility of the paddock to athletes from across Europe, a move that will highlight the passion and applicability of the sport.

“Demand and interest in Padel continues to grow in Europe, the United States and China but also in other countries,” says Ignacio Cabrera, global business director at Wilson Padel. “This partnership with Jurgen Klopp is another important step in our strategy to further grow Al-Badil and build a wider community, integrating different passions with the sport.”

The Wilson x Klopp collection, which will be released on Wilson.com today and on Tennis-Point / Padel-Point starting January 24, will include a yellow and black bat and bag with Jürgen Klopp’s signature detailing. The Klopp Padel racket will sell for €310, and the Klopp Bag, which can hold up to six rackets, will be available for €120.



“I have spent my career focusing as a football manager at the highest level, while Padel has become my favorite sport to play. It’s the same passion really, just for a new game, and I am so excited to have the opportunity to partner with Wilson,” said Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager in the Premier League. to shape the future of BADIL.