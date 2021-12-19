“My 2023 Ryder Cup Gold Collar”

Nearly 93,000 members – not much since 2013 – up 6% compared to 2020. And again: 3,713 junior golfers (12 months ago there were 1,845). An increase of 101.25% over last year. The super growth al South , with the Apulia and the Calabria Ansar. It is a depiction of Italian golf, an increasingly “green” sport, in which young people are among the protagonists of a rapidly expanding movement towards Ryder Cup 2023 .

Chimenti’s words

“Recording similar numbers, also given the ongoing pandemic emergency of Covid-19, is an epic success. The 2023 Ryder Cup is my golden collar‘, he explains Franco Chimenti In an interview withforget. head Italian Golf AssociationMonday, December 20, atThe auditorium of Parco della Musica From Rome He will be awarded the highest sports honor – among the winners there will be, among others, a president Seo Thomas Bach The culmination of a long and important career as a manager. “All I could expect – Chimenti explains – except to receive gold collar. It is an award given to the greatest champions of sport. I want to thank you Giovanni Malaggi, President cones, to appreciate my long career at the head of this difficult and important union. The 2023 Ryder Cup was my invention, having helped bring it to Italy is my greatest achievement as a sporting director. It is the heritage of the Federation and no one else. And now we can see the fruits of work starting from afar. Who will be played in less than two years A Rome between Europe e United States of America It will be the most important challenge in the history of the competition“.